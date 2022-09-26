The trial for a Taft man accused of stabbing another man in early July has been postponed.
Jose Manuel Ernesto Lopez was scheduled to go on trial this month on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and criminal threats in connection with a stabbing in early July.
The trial has been delayed until Dec. 9. No reason for the delay was given.
Taft Police said Ernesto Lopez stabbed another man in the 300 block of South Eighth street early on July 2 and then fled the scene.
Police identified Ernesto Lopez as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
He was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Kern Street after a foot chase.
Ernest Lopez remains in custody in the Sheriff's Lerdo Facility. Bail is $600,000 is the current case but he is being held with out bail for a probation violation for a prior conviction of spousal battery and being an accessory
