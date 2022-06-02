A large PG&E bill led investigators to an industrial building on the outskirts of Taft on May 13 where they found a large amount of marijuana plants and processed marijuana, according to news reports.
Bakersfield television station KGET reported that an investigation was already underway when they found a $15,563 power bill for the building on Highway 33 at the west end of town.
It was one of three properties linked to a woman, identified by KGET as Chrissi Tessaro.
She is now charged with maintaining a property to sell drugs, a felony, and planting more than six marijuana plants, according to the document and court records, KGET reported.
The television station said the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force served two search warrants in Bakersfield on May 9 and found marijuana plants growing at least one location, and also found the PG&E bill in Tessaro's name.
Detectives used that bill to obtain a search warrant for the Taft address and they found 2,257 marijuana plants growing and 80 pounds of processed marijuana, according to the television station.
