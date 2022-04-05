A Bakersfield man died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle accident near Buena Vista Lake Monday.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, a 72-year-old old man whose name has not been identified was diving a 2008 Saturn westbound on Bear Mountain Boulevard approaching Coles Levee Road near the southeast tip of the lake when he failed to stop for a stop sign, traveled through the T-intersection and crashed into a dry canal.
The victim was transported to Kern Medical where he died a short time after the 9:50 a.m. accident.
The crash is still under investigation.
