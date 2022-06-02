A young Bakersfield man was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Buttonwillow last week.
The California Highway Patrol said the accident took place about 4:30 p.m. on May 26
The CHP said the victim was driving a 2017 Lexus southbound on Cannon Street and stopped at the intersection with Highway 58.
At the same time, a 64-year-old California Valley woman was traveling westbound on Highway 58 at about 55 miles per hour in a Ford F-250.
The CHP said the deriver of the Lexus pulled out onto the highway into the path of the F-250 and the driver was unable to avoid a collision.
The Ford overturned after the crash and the Lexus was spun around and went over the nearby railroad track and into dirt field.
The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Kern County Coroner as Christopher Ulloa Jr., 20
The pickup driver was injured but not transported, according to the CHP.
