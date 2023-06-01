A Bakersfield man was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 119 early Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol said preliminary information indicates a Taft man, identified as Joel D. Frakes, 45, was eastbound on the highway east of Coles Levee Road in a GMC Sierra 2500 pickup when his truck veered to the left and partially entered the westbound lanes, striking the front of a westbound Ford F250 before colliding head-on with a GMC 1500.
The driver of the GMC 1500, a 56-yeare-old Bakersfield man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Frakes and the other driver, Mario BernardinoArgil, 46, also of Bakersfield, suffered major injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Kern Medical.
Drugs and alcohol do no appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.
All three drivers were using safety equipment, according to the CHP.
The collision was reported at 5:29 a.m. and traffic on Highway 119 was blocked for more than three hours
The investigation is continuing and the CHP is asking any witnesses to contact the Buttonwillow CHP office at 661-764-5580.
