The Bakersfield Symphony is bringing the music of Harry Potter to life as a part of their family matinee concert on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
The Orchestra will perform selections from the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first movie in a series that has become a modern classic for adults and children alike.
The performance will open with a selection of short, classical and pops pieces aimed at introducing the different instruments of the orchestra, and the concert will conclude with a suite of music from Harry Potter.
While the Symphony welcomes families to their regular subscription concerts, this family matinee performance is geared specifically toward families with children, with a shorter and more interactive program and activities in the theater lobby before the performance begins.
“We wanted to create an event that would be fun, engaging, and affordable for every family in our community – even families with children who aren’t ready to sit through a whole evening concert,” says Bakersfield Symphony director of education engagement, Kendra Green.
Local music teacher Paige Burzlaff joins the Symphony as the narrator for the performance, and Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra concerto winner, Neil Xu will be featured as guest performer.
Doors open at 1 pm and the concert begins at 2 pm at Mechanics Bank Theater.
It’s recommended to arrive early as there will be pre-concert activities. Students from the Bakersfield Youth Symphony will perform in the lobby and festivities include a free children’s art project and refreshments. Audience members are welcome to dress in Harry Potter themed costumes. Ticket prices start at $10. Reserve tickets now as seating is limited.
Learn more about this concert and the 2022-2023 season and how to purchase tickets by visiting the BSO website at www.BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928. music
