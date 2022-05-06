Ballots will be mailed to all active registered Kern County voters beginning on May 9 and will be mailed out between May 9 and May 13.
If voters have not received their ballot by May 17, they should contact the Kern County Elections office at 661- 868-3590 or email at elections@kerncounty.com
Voters are reminded that if they are planning to vote in person at the polls on election day, they will need to surrender their mail ballot in order to vote regularly. This is to ensure that a voter does not vote twice. If a voter does not surrender their mail ballot, they will have to vote provisionally.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to be a poll worker on election day can complete an application at KernVote.com/PollWorkers
NEW for the June 7:
Primary:
•Because there are so many candidates running in the statewide races, this is a 2-card ballot.
•In addition to mailing their ballots back to the election office, voters may return their ballots by using one of the official ballot drop boxes available throughout the county. A list of ballot drop box locations is available at KernVote.com/ElectionInformation.Ballots for June elections to be maie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.