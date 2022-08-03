A thirsty bear broke into a Cuyama Valley home early Wednesday morning and left with a little assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The bear was found in the laundry room on the home on the 2400 block of Santa Barbara County Road in the eastern Cuyama Valley, Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
The bear broke a water pipe and was "found enjoying the water leak," Safechuck said.
A Santa Barbara County engine crew helped the bear exit the residence and it promptly climbed a tree, Safechuck said.
