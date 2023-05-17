West Kern Community College District/Taft College Board of Trustees President Billy White was recognized for two decades of board service with a “Fulfilling the Trust Award” from the Community College League of California on May 6 at the Annual Trustees Conference held May 5 – 7 in Monterey, California.
Elected in 2002, Billy White has served on the Taft College Board of Trustees for over 20 years. Collectively, he has held the position of Board President for 10 of those years. Trustee White has fostered a collaborative environment while encouraging innovative ways to serve students and his community. Over his tenure, the West Kern Community College District passed a facilities bond measure that has transformed the entire campus, including the award-winning Student Center completed in 2021.
Taft College Interim Superintendent/President Brock McMurray shared, “Billy has provided 20 years of extraordinary service focused on students and their success. He is truly a great example to us all. We are very thankful for his leadership and guidance during his 20-plus years of board service to the college.”
