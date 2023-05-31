The Bureau of Land Management issued seasonal fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Bakersfield Field Office effective May 25 due to dry conditions and high wildland fire danger. These seasonal restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order, issued on April 28, 2020. This seasonal fire order will remain in effect until further notice.
The BLM-managed public lands affected by these fire restrictions are in eastern Fresno, western Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties, as well as the Carrizo Plain National Monument, Keysville Special Recreation Management Area, Lake Isabella and San Joaquin River Gorge.
“Due to dry conditions, significant dead and dying grasses and high fire danger, it has become necessary to implement additional fire restrictions,” advises Bakersfield Field Manager Gabriel Garcia. “We ask for your cooperation to help minimize fire potential. These proactive measures are put in place to protect public land visitors, communities, adjacent private lands and natural resources from the risk of wildfire.”
The additional restrictions include no campfires, barbecues, or open fires, in or outside of developed campgrounds. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire offices, or at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
On average, human-caused wildfires make up 95 percent of all wildfires in California. Many of these wildfires occur close in proximity to roadways, communities and recreational areas, posing considerable threat to public safety. Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildfire risk, while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities, before a fire occurs can help keep property, the public and firefighters safe.
The following restrictions will remain in place until fire dangers subside:
• No Campfires briquette/charcoal barbeques are allowed. Stoves/grills are allowed only with a valid California Campfire Permit.
• No Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter barren of all flammable materials.
• No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
• No motorized vehicles or tools powered by internal combustion engines off designated roads or trails.
• No use of any steel-jacketed, steel core or incendiary ammunition of any caliber, except with a state of California hunting license and in accordance with California hunting regulations.
As always, possessing, discharging or using fireworks or pyrotechnic devices are prohibited across Bureau of Land Management lands. Additionally, a valid California Campfire Permit is required to operate a stove or fire on these public lands.
HELP PREVENT FIRES
Residents and visitors are reminded to help prevent human-caused fires:
• Make sure all campfires are dead out! Drown it and stir around the fire area with a shovel to wet any remaining embers and ash. If it’s not cool, it is not out.
• Be sure to maintain proper tire pressure for all vehicles, ensure adequate tire tread, and check brakes for overheating. Do not drive or park on brush or grass. Do not drag chains while towing.
• Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and chainsaws require an approved spark arrestor.
• Remember the use of steel-core ammunition, although legal while hunting, can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire if ricocheted off objects such as rocks.
Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or face imprisonment for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.
To learn how to prevent wildland fires, visit online at www.readyforwildfire.org. A map of current fire restrictions and active fire prevention orders are available online at: https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG. Fire weather forecasts are available through the National Weather Service at, https://www.weather.gov/fire/ For specific questions, please contact the Bakersfield Field Office at 661-391-6000.
