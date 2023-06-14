Item No. 3 AM session:
The Board proclaimed June 2023 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Kern County.
Item 4 AM session:
The Board proclaimed June 2023 as Family Reunification Month in Kern County.
Item No. 16 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the California Department of Aging for Senior Nutrition Program services and infrastructure funding under the Modernizing Older Californians Act through March of 2029 to provide these important programs and services to local seniors.
Item No. 31 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement between Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and the Kern County Probation Department to provide mental health services for minors incarcerated in juvenile detention facilities through June of 2024.
Items No. 32 – 38 AM session:
The Board approved a series of agreements for Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to provide specialty mental health services for children and adolescents in foster care and short-term residential therapeutic programs.
Item No. 39 – 43 AM session:
The Board approved a series of agreements for Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to provide transitional residential treatment services, support services, and outpatient mental health services for Kern County children and adults.
Item No. 57 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Community Connection for Child Care for administering the Emergency Child Care Bridge Program for children in foster care.
Item No. 66 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement between the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Forensic Services, LLC to provide forensic evidence collection and examinations for local victims of sexual assault.
Item No. 75 Closed Session:
The Board voted unanimously 5-0 to appoint Jose Lopez as the next Kern County Veterans Service Officer, effective June 17, 2023.
Mr. Lopez has led the department as the interim Veterans Service Officer since February of this year and has worked in a management capacity at the department throughout the past five years.
Item No. 8 PM session:
The Board approved the utilization of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for improvements at the M Street Navigation Center to meet the need for adequate shelter services for vulnerable populations in Kern County.
Items No. 35 – 37 PM session:
The Board unanimously voted to select and award an agreement to Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the installation and implementation of the Regional Public Safety Communications Network Project, which is critical to the overall effectiveness and public safety responsiveness within Kern County.
This project will enhance emergency response amid an increase in demand for services within both the County and the City of Bakersfield, providing a multitude of operational benefits during day-to-day processes and in the event of a large-scale emergency. Read the entire Board letter here.
Additionally, the Board approved an agreement with Federal Engineering, Inc., for project management and technical support for the implementation of the Regional Public Safety Communications Network Project through June of 2026, as well as the establishment of a mid-year capital project for the Regional Public Safety Communications Network Project and request to release General Fund Designation for the Public Safety Communications System Replacement.
Watch the entire presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/live/Sd3ik5c_ZqU?feature=share
Item No. 45 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $2,500 to the Tehachapi Cancer Foundation and $500 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of California.
Item No. 46 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $4,000 to the Kern County Library to fund lunch at the Tehachapi Branch Library.
Item No. 47 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $1,000 to the Arts Council of Kern to support community art projects.
Item No. 48 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $500 to the Shafter Chamber of Commerce.
Item No. 49 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $5,000 to Secret Witness of Kern County, Inc. and $5,000 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of California.
Item No. 52 PM session:
The Board approved the use of unanticipated revenue from the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Agency, Regional Park Program Grant, to establish a mid-year major maintenance project for improvements at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area, including a new splash pad, a shaded group picnic pavilion with lighting, a dog park, four boat docks around the campground, erosion control, and extending the multi-use trail, among others.
Items No. 59 – 61 PM session:
The Board approved a series of agreements with Service Employees’ International Union Local 521, Service Employees’ International Union Local 521 Extra-Help, and Service Employees’ International Union Local 521 Criminal Justice Unit for an additional cost of living adjustment of 4%, effective July 1, 2023.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
