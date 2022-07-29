- Recap of Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting:
Item No. 1 AM session:
The Board proclaimed August 2022 as Child Support Awareness Month in Kern County.
To learn more, please visit www.kerncountychildsupportservices.com.
Item No. 8 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with North of the River Recreation and Park District to provide Senior Nutrition services in the north Bakersfield area through June of 2023.
Item No. 9 – 10 AM session:
The Board approved agreements with Valley Caregiver Resource Center for Title III-E Family Caregiver Support Program services for Eastern Kern County, Tehachapi, California City, Boron, and Rosamond areas through June of 2023.
Item No. 19 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Didi Hirsch Psychiatric Service dba Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, to accept funding for one-time investment to build capacity for the implementation of the national 988 crisis line.
To learn more about this important tool for residents in crisis, please visit: www.kernbhrs.org.
Item No. 21 AM session:
The Board discussed the development of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 budget specifically for the General Fund and Fire Fund.
Tuesday’s meeting also provided the Board with an update from the County Administrative Office about the recommended budget with final year-end fund balances, property tax assessment roll, and other discretionary revenue changes.
Watch the entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/Vo4lch_fsYU
Item No. 22 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $1,500 to Honor Flight Kern County.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
