gas leak

Firefighters at scene of gas leak on Arroyo Way.

 Doug Keeler/Midway Driller

Six residences near a construction project in the area of Arroyo and B Street were evacuated for a time at midday Tuesday after a 2-1/2 inch natural gas line was ruptured, apparently during construction.

Kern County firefighters and PG&E have both responded to the incident.

it was reported at 11:10 a.m. and firefighters said the break was repaired about 90 minutes later.

The evacuations were strictly precautionary, firefighters said.