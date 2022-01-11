Six residences near a construction project in the area of Arroyo and B Street were evacuated for a time at midday Tuesday after a 2-1/2 inch natural gas line was ruptured, apparently during construction.
Kern County firefighters and PG&E have both responded to the incident.
it was reported at 11:10 a.m. and firefighters said the break was repaired about 90 minutes later.
The evacuations were strictly precautionary, firefighters said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.