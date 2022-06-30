Highway 119 over Elk Hills was closed for about two hours on Wednesday while Kern County firefighters extinguished a brush fire.
The fire started in the late morning when a car caught fire on the highway just south of Tupman Road.
The fire engulfed the vehicle and spread to the brush and the California Highway Patrol closed the highway and rerouted traffic to Golf Course Road for about two hours. The road was reopened about 2:30 p.m.
Just as that fire was extinguished, another small fire broke out on Highway 33 south of Taft.
That fire was on the east side of the highway just north of Hovey Hills Road. Smoke from the fire blew across the highway for a short time but caused no major delays.
The fire burned a narrow strip of grass and brush about 100 yards long before it was it put out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.