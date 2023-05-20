A brush fire slowed traffic on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch for a time Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out near the San Luis Obispo-Santa Barbara County line about 2 miles east of Rock Front Ranch in the late afternoon and burned about 50 acres before it weas contained Friday evening.
By 7:15, the Los Padres National Forest reported the fire was holding at 52 acres with minimal fire activity. Firefighters were planning to stay on the fie overnight and into Saturday.
Traffic on Highway 166 was escorted through the fire area for a time.
Firefighters from CalFire SLO, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and US Forest Service fought the fire.
