Taft Police and the Kern County Fire Department are investigating a small brush fire that broke out Saturday morning in Sandy Creek in the 500 block of Finley Drive.
According to the Taft Police daily bulletin, it is being investigated as arson.
The fire burned about 100 feet of grass and brush on the south side of the ditch behind La Preciosa Market.
The fire was reported at 8:07 a.m. and was quickly put out by the KCFD. There was no damage and no injuries.
