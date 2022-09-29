A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said.
While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present at the facility while the fire was burning and numerous school personnel, and FFA students and their families responded to keep the animals safe.
"... last night we had a fire in the creek directly behind the farm, and within minutes, we had staff, families, police and fire on scene helping protect animals and the farm property," Hodgson said in an email to the TUHSD staff. "We were very blessed to have near immediate response time and to have most of the animals at the Kern County Fair. The majority of the property and all animals are doing well, thankfully. "
The fire broke out in Sandy Creek about 7:45 p.m.
Burning in heavy sage brush, the fire put up a large orange glow and smoke column.
Kern County firefighters had to cut through a chainlink fence to fight the fire in the steep drainage.
Multiple KCFD units responded and had the fire knocked down in about 40 minutes and they stayed on scene for about three hours to mop up.
