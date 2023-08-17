Taft Police said they arrested a man after interrupting a burglary in progress at a Taft landmark Monday night.
Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at the Pioneer Mercantile Building at 420 Main St. just after 11 p.m.
Taft Police and Kern County Sheriffs deputies began searching the area and the deputies located a man inside the business. The suspect fled, police said, but was caught near the scene.
He was identified as Ceasar Ramon Augilar, 31.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and on a felony and misdemeanor warrant.
