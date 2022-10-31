Two men charged with burglarizing a downtown business were sentenced on Friday.

Robert Xavier Gonzalez and Joel Antonio Pallarez both pleaded no contest to burglary in connection with a break-in at a building on the 200 block of Center Street in September.

They were arrested by Taft Police. Pallarez was taken into custody a short distance away and Gonzalez was arrested later in the day in South Taft.

Gonzalez was sentenced to serve one year and four months in jail and Pallarez received a two year state prison sentence, according to Kern County Superior Court records.

Both men received 81 days credit for time served, including good time.