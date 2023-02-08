The CalFresh Emergency Allotments are ending soon, the Kern County Department of Human Services said, and February will be the last month the emergency CalFresh allotment will be provided.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized Emergency Allotments to help meet food needs. This means, since March 2020, households received an increase of at least $95 in CalFresh benefits per month.
The CalFresh Emergency Allotments are ending because the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 ends the issuance of CalFresh Emergency Allotments to households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals receiving CalFresh benefits will continue to get their regular CalFresh benefits as long as they remain eligible. Benefit amounts are based on an individual’s circumstances, including household size, income, and deductions.
For those wishing to update their information or circumstance, they can call 1-877-410-8812 or call visit any of our offices throughout Kern County. To locate the office nearest to your location visit www.CalFreshFood.org. To apply online for CalFresh, go to BenefitsCal.org. You may apply for CalFresh benefits in person at any local Human Services office, or by calling the CalFresh Application line at (661) 631-6062.
Individuals needing additional food resources are encouraged to contact their local food bank or visit Food Bank - CAPK or call 2.1.1 to find a food bank in your area.
