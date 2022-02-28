California's mask requirments for schoolchildren will be ending on March 12, almost two years to the day after schools were closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a joint announcment with the governors of Oregon and Washington, made the announcement on Monday.
“With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said
The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements will lift on March 12.
“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic," Newsom said in the jont statement. ""Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”
