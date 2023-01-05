The California Living Museum is pleased to announce the expansion of its animal care facilities at CALM with the addition of the new Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic.
The Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic will help CALM significantly expand its ability to provide animal care on-site for both its collection of native animals housed at zoo and its rehabilitation services for injured and orphaned native wildlife.
Philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, donated $400,000 through their foundation to help build the new facility.
Additional partners include the California Department of Fish and Wildlife – Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), and the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN). OWCN, of which CALM is a member, donated $350,000 through UC Davis; it is a statewide collective of trained wildlife care providers, regulatory agencies, academic institutions, and wildlife organizations working to rescue and rehabilitate oiled wildlife in California. The clinic will be the first inland facility for OWCN, and utilization will occur in the rare event of an inland oil spill affecting local wildlife.
The California Living Museum is seeking another $500,000 in community support to help complete the facility and purchase necessary medical equipment. The Resnicks, through their foundation, will match community contributions dollar for dollar up to $100,000 to help finish this exciting project. Donations can be made at www.calmzoo.org or by sending a check to the CALM Foundation at 1300 17th St., Bakersfield, CA, 93301.
CALM’s extensive wildlife rehabilitation services focus on California native animals as per its permitting with the state’s Department of Fish & Wildlife. The new facility is expected to be opened in early 2023.
The Wonderful Company is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, whose iconic brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, JUSTIN, JNSQ, and Landmark wines. Every year, the Resnicks invest in education, community development, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond, a place-based giving approach centered on investing in, listening to, and collaborating with the communities where their employees live and work.
