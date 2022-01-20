Beginning Feb. 1, the California Living Museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also beginning Feb. 1, Senior Discovery Days return to CALM. Every Tuesday, Seniors (60 years and over) will receive a 50 percent admissions discount and a 10 percent discount on Gift Store merchandise. Regular Senior admission is $7.
CALM is home to a variety of native species of plants and animals. The thirty-eight-year-old zoo is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
For information, call 661-872-2256, visit our website calmzoo.org or follow us on Facebook.
