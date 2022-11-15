The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Passenger vehicles (no RVs, busses or limousines will be allowed) will embark on a
mile-long winding path through CALM’s expansive parking lot, flanked by everyone’s favorite dazzling animated light displays and new displays. The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps.
“HolidayLights is a long-standing tradition that families look forward to, not to mention CALM’s largest fundraiser,” said Russell Bigler, Chair of the CALM Foundation. “We had such positive feedback about last year’s drive-thru format, with generations of family members able to enjoy the amazing lights from the comfort of their own vehicles. HolidayLights is something we all look forward to, and it directly benefits CALM’s animal care and wildlife rehabilitation services.”
HoldayLights is designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic!.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.calmzoo.org or at the CALM gift shop. Tickets are $30 per vehicle if purchased in advance. CALM members and military receive discounts. No busses, RV’s or limos permitted.
HolidayLights is CALM’s largest fundraiser and every dollar raised stays at CALM to help improve the facility and its programs. The event has been voted best annual event by readers of The Bakersfield Californian, one of the top ten light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times, and among the 10 Best Zoo Light Shows in the U.S by USA TODAY.
