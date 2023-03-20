Spring Fling is scheduled April 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the California Living Museum.
As a way of welcoming springtime to Bakersfield, admission for children (between the ages of 3-12 years) is only $4. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Each day, there will be a variety of fun-filled activities as well as daily Keeper Chats.
On Tuesday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Veterinarian will be in to provide a health check for your favorite stuffed toy. All “patients” will receive and official certificate of health from our Veterinarian. If you need a new stuffed toy friend, the CALM Gift Store has a wide variety of mammal, bird and reptile stuffies available.
If all that wasn’t enough fun, the Central Valley Children’s Railroad will be chugging along the tracks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The train is appropriate for all ages and tickets are only $2 per person for unlimited rides.
Hunsaker Brothers food services will be onsite for those wishing to purchase lunch (or a snack); however, guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.
CALM is located only 15 minutes from downtown Bakersfield, at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy, (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
For more information, call CALM at 661-872-2256. Visit our website calmzoo.org or our Facebook page.
