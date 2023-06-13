The California Living Museum (CALM) will host its first-ever Breakfast with the Bears event to help fund enrichment items for the zoo’s beloved bears, Cinnamon and Louie, on Sunday, July 2 beginning at 8 a.m.
Guests are invited to join the bears for coffee, juice and donuts at the bear enclosure.
Cinnamon and Louie will enjoy treats and enrichment items starting at 8:30 a.m.
Tickets will be available the morning of the event at CALM and are $10 for adults,
$7 Seniors (60+), $6 Children (3-12). Children 2 and under, United States Military and Veterans, and CALM Members free. A breakfast of coffee, juice and donuts, sponsored by Smiths Bakeries, is complimentary with entry.
CALM is offering exclusive t-shirts for this campaign, which will help CALM raise funds for needed animal enrichment programs. You can purchase your favorite style shirt here: https://www.bonfire.com/breakfast-with-the-bears/.
The public may also donate directly to the fundraiser at https://www.calmzoo.org/donate. For each $25 donation, donors will be entered into a drawing to win a behind-the-scenes experience with Cinnamon and Louie at a later date.
