The California Living Museum's Spring Fling is scheduled April 12-16 from 9 a.m.to - 4 p.m..
As a way of welcoming springtime to Bakersfield, admission for children (between the ages of 3-12 years) is only $3. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Each day there will be a variety of fun-filled activities as well as three daily Keeper Chats. The Central Valley Children’s Railroad will also be chugging along the tracks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The train is appropriate for all ages and tickets are only $2 per person for unlimited rides.
Hunsaker Brothers food services will be onsite for those wishing to purchase lunch or a snack; however, guests are also welcomed to bring their own picnic lunch.
CALM is located only 15 minutes from downtown Bakersfield, at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway between Lake Ming and Hart Park.
For more information, call CALM at 661-872-2256. Visit our website calmzoo.org or our Facebook page.
