Kelly Carden is challenging incumbent Zack Scrivner to represent the Second District on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Carden is a life-long, third generation Rosamond resident, the son of Filipino immigrant and he said the smaller cities and towns in Kern County aren't well represented on the board of supervisors.
Rising costs during the pandemic prompted him to file to run.
"I decided to run for supervisor when everything started getting more expensive.” He says the smaller communities are the "step children of the county."
He wants to change that.
“One way is to work with small businesses already in the county,” he said.
"I think the key to rebuilding the economy in Kern County is to focus on the small businesses and not try to attract larger businesses to Kern County," he said.
He wants to get economic assistance for new businesses and for the businesses that closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said he wants to keep Kern County's oil and gas industry, and wants to work on a variety of issues related to water, from controlling rates charged to consumers and to catch what rain does fall in Kern County.
He also wants more law enforcement for the rural areas of Kern County to cut down on long response times, and supports the 2nd amendment.
He works at the family business in Rosamond and is the father of four with a long work history in the hospitality business.
