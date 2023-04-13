Travis Joe Lee is scheduled to be arraigned in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.
Lee was arrested on March 28 and is charged with numerous felony counts.
The California Highway Patrol said Lee and a codefendant, Fatima Miranda were involved in a series of carjackings and shootings in the area of I-5 and Laval Road after stealing a car in Taft.
Lee was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand after he was taken into custody in Taft early March 28. The CHP said the wound was self-inflicted.
Lee was booked into the Kern County jail on Tuesday.
He is being held without bail.
He is charged with 21 felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, five counts of assault with a firearm, four counts of carjacking, four counts of kidnapping during a carjacking, and single counts of attempted carjacking, evading arrest in a vehicle, auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Total bail for those counts is $9,665,000. After he was booked, a no-bail hold was placed for violation of probation.
Miranda is also being held without bail. She is facing 19 felony counts and is scheduled to be back in court May 8 for a pretrial hearing.
She has pleaded not guilty.
