Carlos Chavira was appointed to the West Kern Community College District Board Thursday.
Chavira appointment was provisional, meaning the seat he holds will be up for election in the next regularly schedule WKCCD election in 2022.
Chavira was appointed to replace Many Campos, who resigned Oct. 5.
Chavira is a foods teacher at Taft Union High School.
Campos was appointed to the board in May of 2014, was elected in November 2014 and reelected in 2018.
