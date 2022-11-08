Kern County DA

The Kern County District Attorney, Supervisor Zack Scrivner and Taft Union High School are teaming up to present a catalytic converter prevention event in Taft on Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school at 701 Wildcat Way.

Advanced registration is required and you can sign up online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catalytic-converter-etching-event-tickets-441620648247.

Each participant will be able to get their license plate number etched on their catalytic converter to deter theft of the converter.