Thursday night the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots. This follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization earlier this week.

Effective immediately, those that meet the new CDC guidelines are able to access a booster dose in Kern County. This updated interim guidance from CDC allows for people who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

•65 years and older

•Over 18 who live in long-term care settings

•Over 18 who have underlying medical conditions

•Over 18 who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Learn more: CDC Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Booster Shots | CDC Online Newsroom | CDC

To find a vaccination site near you or to make an appointment at vaccination sites, visit www.kernpublichealth.com or www.MyTurn.ca.gov. Kern County Public Health is operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds, Tuesday through Friday from 10:30AM to 6:00PM. Pfizer vaccines are available for ages 12 and older.