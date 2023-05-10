The non-profit organization Californians for Energy and Science is slowly making its way across the state, reaching companies and individuals of all ages. Attendees of April’s meeting learned various tasks and future plans that Mike Umbro, head of the organization, has in store.
It has been known for some time now that Iraq is facing struggles with air quality, due to pollutants; more importantly, however, cancer rates are skyrocketing because of this. The problem was given attention by UC Berkeley, and might become a subject matter that they would be interested in researching.
Umbro continued to involve members of the committee by asking questions such as, “How can we all bring information to the table with what we’re seeing in the field?” By interacting with individuals who were part of the conversation via Zoom and also face-to-face, a handful of ideas were mentioned, which will be taken into consideration.
Californians for Energy and Science believe that a significant part of helping those with opposing views understand the need for petroleum and gases is to provide data. Associates agree that they are not in an attempt to confirm or validate state studies, but instead do them independently for further knowledge. Impressingly enough, the non-profit was exceptionally lucky to have received a total of $30,000 (added up over time). Taking into account that they are self-funded, this was most definitely a milestone!
Umbro and cooperators have worked together to create videos, with an ultimate goal of informing the public, especially the younger generation. Taft High’s Oil Technology Academy had ties with the head of the organization fairly recently, at career day. This helped reach the youth and even give them insight on not only California’s struggles with the production of oil, but also global encounters. Nonetheless, it is desired that connections are made outside of Kern County’s system; communications between classes similar to OTA, as well as instructors such as Ted Pendergrass are hoped for in the near future.
Members of Californians for Energy and Science are looking out for the future of our state’s oil industry, and identify the setbacks constantly thrown at respected companies. Although the difference being made is clear, Umbro and his peers strive to make any improvements possible for their people.
