Chelsi Perry, Event Coordinator and Director of Membership for the Taft District Chamber of Commerce, has announced the official beginning of the 2023 Chamber Membership Drive. The Membership Drive will culminate with the Chamber’s Annual Installation and Community Awards Dinner on Friday, February 24, at the West Side Recreation and Park District Assembly Room.
“Our members should receive membership forms in the mail next week,” stated Perry. “Current members will notice a slight increase in the cost of membership this year over last year, but we know our Chamber members understand that the cost of virtually everything has risen this year.”
In addition to standard memberships, the Chamber offers Sponsorships—both for the work of the Chamber generally and for the events presented by the Chamber individually. When you receive your membership packet in the mail, you will note that the benefits of membership in the Chamber increase with each level of sponsorship. The Friend of the Chamber sponsorship costs $1000 and entitles the sponsor to logo and name recognition on the Chamber Directory and in other publications of the Chamber. The highest level of sponsorship—the Platinum level, entitles the member to receive dinner tickets for the Chamber Installation, Car Show entries, Trout Derby entries, Team entries for the golf tournament, and placement of the business logo in the Directory and on the website.
Chamber membership involves networking opportunities, access to legislators and County and City officials, and a way to be heard through the communications that come to the Chamber office from the offices of our elected representatives.
Please fill out your membership form and return it to the Chamber at your earliest convenience, and check to make sure your information is correct. This form is where we get your information for the Chamber Directory.
“Follow our Facebook page and sign up to receive our weekly email blast to keep up with our Chamber events!”
And plan to join us for the Installation and Community Awards Dinner on February 24, at the Rec! The theme is High School Reunion, and attendees are asked to dress in the style of their senior year in high school. Tickets for the evening (including dinner) are $50 per person. The event is catered by Packed Plates, and is sponsored by California Resourced Corporation (CRC) and the West Side Rec (WSRPD).
