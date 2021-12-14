Here are the 2021 Christmas Parade winners
Plaques and certificates are ready for pick up at the Chambe of Commerce, 400 Kern St.
Floats
1. Sno Well Services, Inc.
2. Aera Energy
3. Taft Oil Tech Academy
Marching Bands
1. Taft Union High School
2. Lincoln Jr. High School
Auto
1. Westside Waste Management
2. Braaaaaap Bros
3.Templo Agua Viva
Cheer
1. Lincoln Jr. High School
Groups
1. Revival Worship
2. Taft College
3. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church
