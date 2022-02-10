The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced the annual Chamber Board Installation and Community Awards Recipients.
The annual awards event will be held in the Oildorado Room of the Taft Transit Center on Supply Row near the Oilworker Monument, on Thursday evening, Feb. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme of the evening is Speakeasy, and attendees should plan to dress in 1920’s attire.
“We have learned over the years that the Taft community loves to dress up,” stated Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Chamber. This theme will lend itself well to a fun atmosphere.
The evening will begin with a cocktail hour highlighted by hors d’oeuvres presented by our local restaurants and caterers.
The program will feature the installation of the 2022 Chamber Board and the recognition of service to those who will be leaving the Board. New members joining the Board are Neddy Clark (Erickson and Brown Funeral Home), Julie Franks (State Farm Insurance), and Erik Schertz (The Bank). Adele Ward will be returning to the Chamber Board after one year off.
Community Award winners of 2021 who will be honored include Business of the Year, West Side Family Health Care; Business Woman of the Year, Ofelia Bozarth Fuller; Business Man of the Year, Steve Melton; Volunteer of the Year, Ed Gaither; Community Service, Taft Community Garden; and Outstanding Youth Leadership, Rex Cooper.
The cost of the evening is $50, and Event Sponsorships ($120 for 2 tickets) and VIP Table Sponsorships (8 tickets, $500) are available for purchase. Call Chelsi at the Chamber (661 765-2165) for purchases or for questions.
“We are excited to get together this year. Last year’s Installation was a get-together on the lawn near the monument,” noted Event and Membership Coordinator Chelsi Perry. “It was great, but event has the potential to be lots more fun!”
XXX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.