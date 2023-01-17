The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its annual Community awards. The awards will be presented at the annual Chamber of Commerce Installation and Awards event in February. The theme of the event is High School Reunion, and it will be held at the West Side Recreation and Park District Assembly Room, on Friday, February 24, 2023. More details will follow in the coming weeks.
The award recipients include Business of the Year, Bangs and Tangles; Business Men of the Year, Jeff Cooper and Eric Cooper (Cooper’s True Value); Business Woman of the Year, DeAnna Jacobs (Every Penny Counts); Volunteer of the Year, Rene Adamo; Outstanding Youth, Athena Campos; Community Service, Fred Holmes. The members of the Chamber Board of Directors also will be installed on this evening.
Invitations will be sent to members of the Chamber of Commerce, but they may also be obtained at the Chamber of Commerce, 400 Kern Street, in Taft.
