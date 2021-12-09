In a recent surprise “family meeting”, the Melton family discovered they had been named the 2021 Taft Christmas Parade Grand Marshals. The Taft Christmas Parade will be presented Monday, December 13, beginning at 6 p.m., on Center Street.
“Jerry Melton and Sons Construction Co. celebrated their 50th year in business this year, 2021. What better time to recognize this family for the contributions they have made to our community!” exclaimed Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce. “And what great fun to surprise them!”
Jerry Melton, who is now deceased, started Melton and Sons in 1971, with a backhoe. Ten years later, in 1981, he added a crane, a gang truck, and a welding truck. Now, visitors to the Melton “yard” in South Taft, would have difficulty putting a number on the amount of trucks, cranes, and other various kinds of heavy equipment that are residing—most of them, temporarily—on the grounds of the Melton Compound. And for every vehicle and/or piece of equipment in the yard, there are one or more out on jobsites, working every day.
Now Jerry Melton’s sons are very much in charge of the company: Steve Melton is President of the Company, resides in Taft with his wife, Robyn. They have three children: Mariah, Sierra, and Tanner. Greg Melton is the Vice President of the Company, and he and his wife, Tabi, have three children: Faith, Carson, and Chloe. David Melton is Chief Financial Officer. He and his wife, Kim, have three children: Bryson, Austin, and Paige. On the employee roster of Jerry Melton and Sons, you will find many family-related people, making this company a very family-oriented endeavor. Helping to oversee is Judy Melton, mother and grandmother to this active group.
With the initial shock of Covid-19 and its aftermath in the form of seemingly endless “new strains”, the Melton family business has found its familiar equilibrium—fast-paced, often unpredictable, and busy work output. “When Covid hit, we found ourselves twiddling our thumbs for a few months, wondering when we would be able to get back to work. Now . . . it’s crazy!”
If the number of attempts to get all the Meltons in one place for a picture are any clue, this is a very busy family! And they are very devoted to keeping the business well-managed and current.
“Our goal is to carry on Dad’s legacy,”said Steve Melton. All indications are that they are doing exactly that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.