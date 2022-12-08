The Taft Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations from its members for the following community awards: Business of the Year, Business Woman of the Year, Business Man of the Year, Community Service Award, Volunteer of the Year & Outstanding Youth Leadership Award.
Nominations will be accepted now until December 16th. Please email your nomination to Chelsi Perry
@ chelsi.taftchamber@gmail.com.
These individuals are nominated by members and voted on by our executive board at the December board meeting.
Each year the chamber holds its an annual Installation & Awards dinner.
We are excited to continue this tradition this year," said Chamber events coordinator Chelsi Perry."This celebration will be held at the end of February to install our new board members & for the outstanding community members to be recognized for all their hard work throughout the year. Tickets will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. We hope you will join us in celebrating these deserving individuals."
