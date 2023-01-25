he Taft District Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Chamber Monthly Mixer, and they are starting in February with Center Street businesses.
Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber, announced today that the mixers will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The mixer will be designed to entice folks to come down to Center Street to see what changes have occurred since we suffered through the Covid epidemic’s shut-downs and negative confusion.
Next week, Wednesday, February 1, Westside Furniture, 617 Center Street, will host the first Monthly Mixer of this year, with owner, Jon Atherly as our host. Join us for a stroll around his huge showroom and stay a while for refreshments.
The host and/or hostess of each mixer will be sharing the history of their business, the items or goods and services that are offered at the location, and refreshments.
If you are a business owner who would like to showcase your store or office, please call Chelsi Perry at the Chamber, 661 765-2165. We will discuss with you the best time for you to be placed on the Monthly Mixer schedule. The Chamber offers a $100 incentive to help defray the cost for refreshments, raffles, or a drawing at the mixer.
“This is a great way for people to do a little ‘window shopping’—remember that?” commented Chelsi Perry, Chamber Event Coordinator. “Amazon might be convenient, but you never know what surprises you will find when you are ‘out and about in Taft.’”
