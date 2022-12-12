The Taft Chamber of Commerce is still taking registrations for the annual Trout Fishing Derby to be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lake Evans at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area, from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Registration may be purchased in Taft at Coopers’ True Value or at the Chamber, 400 Kern Street. The cost for adults (14 and older) is $25 and children (13 and younger) is $15.
“People are surprised that we are offering the Derby in December rather than in November, as we typically have done,” said Kathy Orrin, Chamber Executive Director. “The reason is simple: We could not find fish in the month of November!”
Cope’s Tackle and Rod of Bakersfield reached out to the Chamber to help with the hunt for fish, and they were successful in finding a hatchery that still could accommodate the Derby. The County of Kern, also looking for fish, decided to come alongside the Chamber, and the result will be a huge delivery of fish for the 2022 Derby.
“Those tough and true fishermen will do well, we predict, even though (or maybe, because, they will be fishing in freezing weather, commented Orrin. “The prizes will make it worth their time.”
The heaviest trout caught will bring in $1,000, and $100 will go to the heaviest non-trout.
Both the Adult and the Children’s categories will receive 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards.
“Come to the Lake’s back gate with your wristband already on. We will begin checking folks in around 4 a.m.; so they are ready to go at 6 a.m. when the Tournament starts. When you hear a tap on your window, just hold up your wristband!” suggested Orrin. “And dress warm!!
