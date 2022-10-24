The Taft Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby is back on.
The chamber has been able to secure 1,0000 pounds of rainbow trout and has rescheduled the derby for December, a month later than usual
Details for the event are still being worked out but it will be held at Lake Webb on Dec. 17
Even better, Chamber events coordinator Chelsi Perry said, Kern County is planning to plant 3,000 pounds of fish.
The chamber was forced to cancel the derby several weeks ago when it could find a supplier for the trout it uses in the derby, but with help it located a supply of fish.
The trout derby has traditionally been held in late November.
This years's delay should actually make the fishing better. The waters in Lake Webb will be cooler, making the trout more likely to bite.
Chamber official said the plant will consist of 1,000 pounds of catchable trout with some trophy-sized fish included.
