The Taft Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday night that their Board of Directors has chosen the West Kern Oil Museum as the Grand Marshals for the 77th Annual Christmas Parade. The Parade is scheduled to roll on Monday, December 5th at 6:00p.m. along Center Street.
“One of the most important decisions for the Chamber Board of Directors each year is the choice of theme for Taft’s Annual Christmas Parade”, stated Chamber Executive Director, Kathy Orrin. “We were looking for a theme that recognized that many families are going to be staying home this holiday season. Home for the Holidays could not be a better choice for a parade theme. We are happy the Museum Board allowed us to partner with them this season.”
The chamber is using the "Home for the Holidays" theme for its Dec. 6 Christmas Parade.
The residents of Taft have even more to look forward to this Holiday season. The West Kern Oil Museum has also announced its “Home for the Holidays” event. This will be a two-weekend event hosted at the museum on Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 complete with a tree decorating contest, family friendly fun, photos with Santa, food, and so much more.
“We wanted to create a safe, family friendly event right here in our own backyard,” said Museum Vice President, Matthew Davis. “Our community is a special place, and we are very excited to partner with the Taft Chamber as well as other clubs and organizations. We hope we can create a space in which families can make lasting memories this holiday season.”
Each night of the “Home for the Holidays” event will have a theme in which visitors are encouraged to dress-up. Visit the West Kern Oil Museum’s website or follow them on Facebook to learn more about the themed nights and event activities.
The museum is seeking clubs and organizations to participate in the Tree Decorating Contest in addition to event sponsorships. Please contact the museum at westkernoilmuseum@gmail.com for more information.
Event Schedule
• Friday, December 9th: Open 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Theme: Ugly Sweater Contest
Buy it, make it, or borrow it. The uglier, the better
• Saturday, December 10th: Open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Theme: Hawaiian Holiday
• Friday, December 16th: Open 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Theme: Cozy Pajama
• Saturday, December 17th: Open 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Theme: Whoville Hair Contest
