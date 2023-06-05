There was some thunder and lightning just south of Taft early Monday afternoon and the National Weather Service says there’s a chance of more showers and even a thunderstorm Monday evening.
A couple of flashes of lightning were visible to the south behind 25 Hill just after 1 p.m.
The best chance for showers and storms will be Monday evening between 5 p.m. and midnight with only a slight chance in the overnight hours until abut 9 a.m. Tuesday.
There is even a marginal chance that a storm could approach severe levels but any storm will be limited in duration and intensity.
There is another slight chance late in the afternoon Tuesday.
The chance of rain is 40 percent tonight and Tuesday morning tapering off to 10 percent by Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said. Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour Monday evening before tapering off around midnight.
The rainfall chances are coming with some cooler weather for the first full week of June with afternoon highs expected to be in the mid to low 80s and overnight lows around 60.
