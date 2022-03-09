A man died after a head-on collision on North Lincoln Street Tuesday night.
The crash took place about 8 p.m. just north of Cedar Street.
The California Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old man was southbound on North Lincoln in a Dodge Avenger when the car veered into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by a 58-year-old man.
No more identifying information about either driver was immediately available.
The drive of the Avenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken to Kern Medical for treatment with complaints of pain.
The crash remains under investigation.
There is no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment by either driver, but the CHP said it is considering a medical problem with the Avenger driver as a possible factor.
Traffic on North Lincoln was blocked for about 90 minutes after the accident.
