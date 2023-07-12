A local California Highway Patrol officer was one of two who helped deliver a baby girl on Highway 119 on July 8.
The Buttonwillow CHP said in a social media post that Daniel Pence and Officer Krahn responded to the call of a woman in active labor on the highway wet of the intersection with Highway 43.
“Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and delivered a beautiful baby girl at 7:32am. Mom and baby were transported to a local hospital and are doing well,” the CHP said.
