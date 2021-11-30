A Bakersfield man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 119 east of Elk Hills Road Monday morning and the California Highway Patrol said distracted driving may be a factor.
The victim was identified as Conrad James Sivits, 38.
The CHP said Sivits was westbound on the highway east of Elk Hills Road about 9:10 a.m at an unknown speed. when his 2008 Chevrolet pickup drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with a three-axle Mack dump truck traveling about 55 miles per hour when the crash occurred.
Sivits died in the crash
The driver of the dump truck, 20-year -old Garrett Zaucha of Hollister, suffered only minor injuries and declined medical treatment, the CHP said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash but districted driving by Sivits is a "possible contributing factor," the CHP said.
It was the second fatal crash on Highway 119 Monday morning
About 20 miles to the east and 90 minutes earlier, another person was killed in a two-car crash where it intersects with Buena Vista Road.
