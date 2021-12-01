The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident west of New Cuyama Monday afternoon and is seeking the public's help.
According to officers from the CHP's Santa Maria office, the crash took place about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 166 west of west of Wasijoa Road.
Officers found a blue Honda CRV that had overturned and came to rest on its roof in a field north of the highway.
The driver, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No identifying information about the victim has been released.
The CHP said officers believe the Honda was traveling in the eastbound lane of Highway 166 before the crash.
Investigating offers located witnesses on scene who reported seeing a line of approximately four eastbound vehicles including the Honda and possibly one westbound vehicle traveling on SR-166 near Wasijoa Rd. at or near the time of the collision.
Officers believes one of the vehicles possibly in the area at the time of the collision was a 2000's model four door sedan. The sedan was dark in color, possibly gray or black and had orange and black racing style stripes on the trunk and side of the car.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a dark sedan with orange and black racing stripes on Highway166 is asked to contact Santa Maria CHP at (805) 349-8728.
