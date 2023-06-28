A traffic stop by a California Highway Patrol officer early Wednesday led to the discovery of 95 pounds of methamphetamine, the CHP said.
On Wednesday at approximately 12:15 a.m.,
a CHP officer conducted an enforcement stop on a tractor trailer combination on northbound I-5 at Stockdale Highway. During the contact, the officer “noted several indicators of criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle, according to the CHP.
A CHP K-9 officer, and his canine partner “Bart” were requested and responded to the scene. The officer deployed his canine partner on the exterior of the tractor trailer and received a positive alert.
During the search, “Bart” located approximately 95 pounds of methamphetamine inside four suitcases located in the tractor trailer, according to the CHP.
The driver was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine across noncontiguous counties. The case was turned over to the Kern County Hight Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.