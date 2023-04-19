The City is continuing its efforts to get the owners of vacant downtown structures up to bring them up to code.
Several buildings on the 300 and 400 block of Center have been posted and registered letters sent to owners requesting they make the buildings available for inspection for safety and code issues.
“We have multiple large story attractive nuisances or dangerous buildings that are being examined by our code enforcement officers for what it will take to bring those buildings up to acceptable code level,” City Manager Craig Jones said.
A third-party building inspector recently examined a building at 531 Center Street to assess it.
The old building sits next to Fifth Street Plaza
Jones said the inspector’s reports will the dictate city’s next action.
The building has been vacant for years and has been declared unsafe for occupancy. It is unreinforced and not earthquake safe.
In addition, the roof has major problems and water flows out the front doors onto the sidewalk after rains.
The roof was inspected from a bucket truck.
“Our first step is to see what the inspector’s report says,” Jones said. “It’s no secret that the roof is compromised.”
The city has been trying for some time to persuade the vacant building owners, most of whom live out of town, to get their buildings up to code and ultimately get businesses in them.
But that is easier said than done. The buildings have, in many cases, sat vacant for years and have code and structural problems.
Some are becoming severe.
“The re are some concerns because these buildings are slowly deteriorating (to the point) where they would require a full structural analysis by a structural engineer,” Jones said.
The goal is to get the owners to submit plans to bring the buildings up to code and eventually make them suitable to open for business.
